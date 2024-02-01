UNRWA: We ‘Might’ Make Reforms over October 7 Involvement After War, ‘Need’ to ‘Focus’ on Pressuring Israel Now

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Here and Now,” Director of Communications for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Juliette Touma responded to calls for fundamental changes within the organization by U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield in the wake of accusations that multiple UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 attack by stating that “the need right now is to focus on the humanitarian response in Gaza” and this includes “more efforts exerted on the Israeli authorities to allow us to do our work,” and once the war ends, “then it might be a different discussion.”

Co-host Deepa Fernandes asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:30] “[T]he U.S. Ambassador is calling for fundamental changes to UNRWA. Are you heeding those calls, and what kind of changes would you make?”

Touma responded, “Look, I think the need right now is to focus on the humanitarian response in Gaza. That is the top concern for us, also because famine is around the corner. We do know that there are pockets of starvation and pockets of hunger, especially in the north of Gaza. We’re not able to bring in enough supplies. We should — there should be more efforts exerted on the Israeli authorities to allow us to do our work, UNRWA and other U.N. agencies. And when the war is over, then it might be a different discussion.”

