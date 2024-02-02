Breitbart’s Boyle on Newsmax: Not Just ‘Game Over,’ But ‘Lights Out’ if GOP Turns Out Fraction of Disengaged Voters

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle said Friday on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda” that if the Republican National Committee focused on turning out their own disengaged voters, they could sweep the 2024 election.

Co-host Bob Brooks said, “I want to get to this because you wrote an article here in Breitbart for I want to say that, you know, the last election cycle was very close, you know, eked out by President Biden. But you’re citing the fact that there is a group of over 4.5 million disengaged GOP voters. Explain this. What is going on? How does the RNC reach out to them? I’ll tell you what 4.5 million and it’s game over here. So what do you think?

Boyle said, “Yeah it’s not just game over, it’s lights out if Republicans are able to turn out even just 5% of those 4.5 million voters. By the way, that’s 4.5 million across the 10 battleground states. So we’re talking about there’s many, many more millions than that. So the group Turning Point Action, I was just out in Las Vegas at their big convention that they were having, where they brought in 75 of the top 100 battleground county GOP chairs from around the country. It was an event right before they Republican National Committee Winter Meetings, which are ongoing right now. The Turning Point Action folks were highlighting what their arguing or failures from the RNC to zone in on turning out these exact voters. If you’re looking at states like Georgia, it is 45 times the margin of the 2020 election if those voters turned out.”

He added, “That’s the election right there.”

