Scarborough: ‘Pathetic’ that Children See Trump-Supporting Parents ‘Idolizing a Rapist’ 

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on Friday on his show “Morning Joe” that he believed it was “pathetic” that children see their parents “idolizing” former President Donald Trump, who he claimed was a rapist.

Scarborough said, “Younger boys see their parents praising, idolizing a man who has been found guilty or found liable of sexually abusing a woman, of defaming a woman that a judge said he raped, a guy that’s bragged about sexual assault on the “Access Hollywood” tape, a guy that does illegal payoffs to porn stars at the height of the campaign and then insults her as a horse face, a guy who regularly trashes women, attacks them.”

He continued, “That’s what these families who are idolizing Donald Trump — and it’s straight out of Jeremiah and worshipping idols, they become worthless. They do that and they try to justify it on some like grievance. They don’t even see in their own households their children seeing them, a mother and father who claim to be children of God, who are worshipping, praising and idolizing a rapist.”

Scarborough added, “The whole thing is too much. I mean, it is what it is. It’s sad, it’s pathetic and it’s having an impact. We’re not just talking about the church, we’re talking about an impact on young men and the examples that they’re seeing in their household of a guy who, again, brags about sexually assaulting women, a guy who a judge has said raped a woman. It’s having an impact and it will have an impact for years to come, sadly.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN