Graham on Biden Middle East Strikes: We Only Killed ‘Some Dumbass’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Joe Biden’s military strikes to dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias only killed “some dumbass.”

Graham said, “They have four oil refineries you can see from space. If you knocked one of them out, they would stop this. Our American troops are in harm’s way. If the goal is to deter Iran, you’re failing miserably. If the goal is to protect American troops, you’re not achieving your goal. If you’ve convinced Iran you don’t want a wider war, they believe you. ‘Oh, I don’t want a war with you.’ they got the message they’re not afraid of us. They were afraid of Trump. They are not afraid of us.

He continued, “We need to change our policy. People are not afraid of us. This idea of hitting hundreds of targets that doesn’t matter. The only Iranian we killed in Syria or Iraq is some dumbass that doesn’t know to get out of the way.”

Graham added, “We gave them a week’s notice, so if there’s another round of strikes coming, I hope they really will hurt Iran in their pocketbook or their leadership because if you don’t, nothing changes.”

