Jake Sullivan Refuses to Rule Out Strikes Inside Iran

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the United States will take additional action after earlier airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militant groups, but he would not specify where including ruling out Iran.

Sullivan said, “The president ordered strikes in Iraq and Syria in response to the tragic death of three brave service members. Those strikes were carried out Friday night to good affect.”

He added, “The president was clear when he ordered them and when he conducted them that that was the beginning of our response. There will be more steps to come.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You said it’s the beginning. I want to clarify does that means that there will be more strikes coming in the next few days?”

Sullivan said, “What it means is that we will take further action. I’m not going to describe the character of that action. I don’t want to telegraph our punches. There will be further action.”

Bash asked, “Inside Iran? Would you rule that out at this point?”

Sullivan said, “Look, sitting on a national TV program, I’m not going to rule in and rule out any activity anywhere. What I am going to say is the president will do what he thinks needs to be done. Again, reinforce the point that he is going to defend our forces and also that he is not looking to get into a war.”

