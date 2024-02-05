‘So Many Loopholes’: Nancy Mace Says Bill Keeps the Border Wide Open

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that the bipartisan border deal “keeps the border wide open.”

Earlier on Fox News, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said, “Are we as Republicans going to have press conferences and complain the border is bad and then intentionally leave it open after the worst month in American history in December? Now we have to determine are we just going to complain about things or are we going to address and it change as many things as we can.”

Anchor Martha MacCallum said, “What the American people were told, the funding for Ukraine and Israel and Taiwan wouldn’t happen unless we did something at the border first. So then these negotiators get together, they work on a bill to at least start to chip away at some of the problems that exist on the border. They come up with something and now Republicans, many of them, including yourself are shutting it down. What do you say to the American people about that?”

Mace said, “I find it very ironic Senate Lankford’s comments there because his bill keeps the border wide open. There’s so many loopholes in this bill it will make your head spin. Any Republican that supports it supports open borders. It will allow Secretary Mayorkas, to have full discretion on who comes in above that 5,000 limit. It lowers the standard for those that are seeking asylum. Look, the American people are tired of being an ATM machine for the illegal aliens coming across our border every single day. The more that I read, the language in this bill, the more frustrated I get with it. It’s not what we’re being sold.”

