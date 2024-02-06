Warner: Rejecting Standalone Israel Money Is ‘National Security Disaster’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that it “will be a national security disaster” if increased funding for Israel and the Middle East isn’t passed as American troops are under attack, and the funding needs to be done in “whatever way we can get” it done.

Warner began by saying that if Republicans don’t like the border provisions, they should offer amendments. He added, “If we don’t stand by Ukraine, Putin will win, and that will set back NATO, that will potentially put American troops in harm’s way as Putin gets more aggressive around those NATO countries like the Baltic states. It is a national security disaster if we don’t do that. If we don’t step up both humanitarian [aid] and support for Israel in the Middle East as we see our troops under assault and the Houthis trying to deal with the Red Sea, it will be a national security disaster. So, there are important parts of this bill that still need to be considered, and whatever way we can get it done, I have a lot of Republicans now saying, well, I know I said I wanted border before, but now I really get the fact we’ve got to help Ukraine, so, can you bring back another version? And I think those are discussions going on right now.”

