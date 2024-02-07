Dem Sen. Bennet: Biden Took Unilateral Action to Weaken Border, But His Position’s Changed a Lot

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) responded to arguments by Republicans that President Joe Biden hasn’t enforced immigration law and we don’t need a bill by stating that President Biden “was wrong to lift Title 42,” but “came a very long way” and that Republicans demanding a border bill implied that “we had to pass a law in order to do something serious about the border.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu played video of Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) saying, “Why don’t we go back and secure the border with the existing law? We have a lawless President. It doesn’t matter what bill we pass, he’s not going to enforce it. So, why doesn’t Joe Biden do his job?”

Mathieu then asked, “What’s your view on that, Senator? Because that’s become the refrain the last couple of weeks with a lot of Republican lawmakers, who say, we don’t actually need a bill, the President can do it all on his own?”

Bennet responded, “[T]his was a bill about Ukraine and a bill about Israel and a bill about Taiwan, that’s what this bill was about. The Republicans in the Senate said, we will not pass a bill unless you guys do something serious about the border. Because, obviously, the implication of that was, we had to pass a law in order to do something serious about the border. And I think what shocked them was that Joe Biden came a very long way in that negotiation, urged, among other people, by me. I have stood up over and over again, I said I thought the Biden administration was wrong to lift Title 42, I brought to their attention over and over that I felt that our border was broken. And we got to a bipartisan agreement, and then they walked away.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett