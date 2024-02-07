Hillary Clinton: Tucker Carlson Is Putin’s ‘Useful Idiot’ — ‘He’s Like a Puppy Dog’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that Tucker Carlson was a “useful idiot” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Wagner said, “Tucker Carlson is in Moscow right now interviewing Vladimir Putin. The first American – I’ll say – journalist to interview Putin since the war in Ukraine began. What does not tell you about Tucker Carlson and right-wing media and also Vladimir Putin?”

Clinton said, “Well, it shows me what I think we’ve all known. He’s what is called a useful idiot. I mean, if you actually read translations of what’s being said on Russian media, they make fun of him. I mean, he’s like a puppy dog. You know, somehow, after having been fired from so many outlets and the United States, he– I would not be surprised if he emerges with a contract with a Russian outlet because he is a useful idiot.”

She added, “He says things that are not true. He parrots Vladimir Putin’s pack of lies about Ukraine. So, I don’t see why Putin wouldn’t give him an interview because, through him, he can continue to lie about what his objectives are in Ukraine, and what he expects to see happen.”

