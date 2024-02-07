Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Level of Depravity in Gaza’ Becoming Morally Untenable to Support

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that she would like to see conditions on U.S. aid to Israel because of “a level of depravity in Gaza that is becoming morally untenable to support.”

Anchor Chris Hayes said, “Quickly, in the last 20 seconds, I know that you are a no on the supplemental for Israel, barring some strings attacks on that aid. You said that we are seeing a Gaza slaughter in Gaza. How many Democrats are in the position with you? Is there a rough count, of how many nos there are in the caucus?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “What I will say is that the grassroots activism around a bilateral ceasefire is working.”

She added, “There are far more members and perhaps maybe publicly visible that have a lot of trepidation around voting for an aid package that contains, no humanitarian aid. I think we are crossing a rubicon here on no holds barred, completely unconditional aid to the Israeli government. We have Leahy laws on the books that prevent U.S. aid from funding gross human rights violations. We are seeing a level of depravity in Gaza that is becoming morally untenable to support.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN