CNN’s Borger: Biden Isn’t Going to Forget when His Son Died, He Showed Me His Rosary

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Senior Political Analyst Gloria Borger stated that President Joe Biden “is not a man who is going to forget the day that his son died” because he took his son’s rosary out of his pocket and showed it to her during an interview Biden did with her.

Borger said, “[T]onight he spoke about it, but when I was interviewing him, he actually took Beau’s rosary out of his pocket and showed it to me. This is not a man who is going to forget the day that his son died. I think what we saw tonight was anger about why they were asking him about it, what did that have to do with documents? And Joe Biden does have a temper. And I think what we saw tonight, publicly, is what I’m sure his aides have seen privately. And I bet he was the person who wanted to go out there and say that, because I think that was very, very meaningful to him when they accused him of not remembering when his son died.”

According to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report, Biden “did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”

