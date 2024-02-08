Dem Rep. Phillips: ‘It Appears a Crime Was Committed’ by Biden

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” 2024 presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) stated that it “appears a crime was committed” by President Joe Biden in his handling of classified documents.

Phillips said Biden’s press conference earlier in the night “was sad. And I think for Americans watching a good man, I respect President Biden. I think he’s suffered a lot of tragedy in his life. This has got to be awfully difficult to invoke his son Beau. It appears a crime was committed, but I’ve got to tell you, I felt just like a human watching that and it was sad. And I think most of the country shares that. I think our President should serve out this term. I think he’s able to do so. The fact that he’s running for another one is preposterous. And I think most of the country recognizes that. And frankly, I don’t think it should be politicized. I think we should honor him and we should preserve his legacy and pass the torch in the next election.”

Host Abby Phillip then asked, “You said it appears a crime was committed. Do you believe that Robert Hur should have charged [him]?”

Phillips responded, “Well, based on what I read, he said there was evidence, but he recognized that, by prosecuting it, they called him an elderly man with a fading memory and would be too sympathetic in front of a jury. And I think there was a lot in that report that was unnecessary. It may be true, but it’s still unnecessary, and it saddens me.”

Phillips further stated that the statements about Biden’s memory in the report were “fairly self-evident, if people are watching, for goodness sake’s, in just the last 24 hours.”

