Dem Rep. Goldman: Biden May Think a Nation’s Run by Someone Who Died Decades Ago Because He’s So Experienced

During an interview with ABC News on Thursday, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) stated that President Joe Biden “may mistake which leader of a particular country is now versus when he was dealing with them at another time” because he “has 50 years of experience.”

After host Linsey Davis asked about President Joe Biden referring to Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as Mexico’s president, Goldman referenced House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) mixing up Iran and Israel.

Goldman then brought up Biden confusing current French President Emmanuel Macron with former French President Francois Mitterrand, who died in 1996, and stated, “Joe Biden has 50 years of experience. And he may mistake which leader of a particular country is now versus when he was dealing with them at another time. I think this is being so overblown, and especially, because what followed from what he said about President Sisi was such a firm mastery and understanding of that entire region, of the conversations with Saudi Arabia relative to normalization and including them in the Abraham Accords. He knew exactly which direction Iran was relative to Saudi Arabia and why Hamas might have been interested. This is someone who has such a firm grasp of foreign policy. And by nitpicking because he obviously mistook Mexico for Egypt…I think is irresponsible, and I think that the media needs to stop playing this up as if it is some major thing, unless you’re also going to do it with Speaker Mike Johnson or anyone else who makes a mistake.”

