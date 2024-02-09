Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Fani Willis Has Completely Betrayed the Trust of the People Here in Georgia’

Thursday on FBN’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) laid out the terms of her complaint against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

According to the Georgia Republican, some of the expenses of Willis’ associate Nathan Wade and Willis warranted an investigation.

“We’ve been wanting to talk to you about your ethics complaint against Fulton County DA Fani Willis. She is overseeing the Georgia 2020 case against Trump,” Fox Business host Elizabeth MacDonald said. “Can you tell us about your complaint?”

“Yes, I just filed this complaint against Fani Willis because according to the Georgia Finance Disclosure Act, Fani Willis as a district attorney for Fulton County is required to file financial disclosures, all officeholders, we all have to do this,” Greene replied. “However, she did not file financial disclosures in 2019, 2021, and 2022. Now we all know about her secret boyfriend, it is now public. She was having a personal relationship with Nathan Wade. Nathan Wade is the prosecutor that she hired and is paying the most money out of her entire team and he has the least amount of experience. He’s never tried a RICO case before. She is paying him $250.00 an hour, which is nearly $700,000.00, she has paid Nathan Wade, but yet they’re having a personal relationship.”

“Here’s the problem,” she continued. “Nathan Wade did not file as a lobbyist when he courted Fani Willis as his girlfriend to hire him for this job. Now, they’ve taken you know, luxurious vacations, Caribbean cruises, Napa Valley trips, and we don’t know how many restaurants they’ve eaten at. How much has Nathan Wade basically paid off Fani Willis for the job that he has been hired to do and he is being paid by the taxpayers here in Georgia. Fani Willis has completely betrayed the trust of the people here in Georgia. She needs to be taken off this case. This whole case needs to be dismissed. But the big thing that needs to happen is there needs to be a serious investigation on the ethics committee here in Georgia into Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, both of them have serious problems.”

