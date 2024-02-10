Acting ICE Director: ‘Sanctuary Jurisdictions Are Inherently More Unsafe’

During portions of an interview with Fox News National Correspondent Griff Jenkins on Thursday that were released aired on Friday, acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Patrick Lechleitner stated that “Sanctuary jurisdictions are inherently more unsafe” due to the fact that these jurisdictions sometimes release people “who have very serious convictions at times and are public safety threats, if not national security threats.” Lechleitner also said that he is willing to work with any jurisdiction to promote public safety and national security and that the behavior of these sanctuary jurisdictions “is a concern and I’m very baffled by it.”

During a portion that aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Lechleitner said, “The sanctuary jurisdictions are inherently more unsafe, because they’re letting these individuals out who have very serious convictions at times and are public safety threats, if not national security threats. It is a concern and I’m very baffled by it.”

In another portion of the interview that was aired on Friday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Special Report,” Lechleitner stated, “I want to work with any jurisdiction to put public safety and national security first, and I’m willing to talk to anyone to do it.”

