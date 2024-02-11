Carville: Biden Skipping Super Bowl Interview ‘Sign’ Staff Doesn’t Have Confidence

Political commentator James Carville said Saturday on CNN’s “Smerconish” that it is a “sign” that President Joe Biden’s staff does not have confidence in him because they turned down a Super Bowl interview.

Michael Smerconish asked, “If you’re running the campaign, what do you do? Do you put him out more? Put him out less? How the hell do you handle this?

Carville said, “Don’t accept the Super Bowl interview. I mean, it’s the biggest television audience, not even close, and you get a chance to do a 20-, 25-minute interview on that day.”

He continued, “And you don’t do it? That’s a kind of sign that the staff or yourself doesn’t have much confidence in you. There’s no other way to read this.”

He added, “And he’s not going to do debates. He is old. I know what it is because I’m almost as old as he is, and it’s never going to get better. I know what it is because I’m almost as old as he is. It’s never going to get better. Today is the youngest you’ll ever be the rest of your life. They have made the choice they want to go through with this. Democrats, myself being one, fund-razors, donors, door knockers, flushers, volunteers, the whole Democratic infrastructure of the country needs to be told, okay, this is what the president is going to do, and this is what he’s not going to do to try to work-around whatever it is. I thought the Super Bowl interview was telling.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN