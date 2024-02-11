Netanyahu on Gaza Response: ‘We’re Doing the Right Thing’ — ‘Victory Is Within Reach’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that his country is doing the right thing in response to Hamas’ October 7, 2023 terror attack on Israel that left about 1,200 people dead.

Netanyahu said, “Put yourself in Israel’s shoes. We were attacked. Unprovoked attack, murderous attack on October 7, the worst attack on Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

He added, “We dropped thousands of fliers. We phone Palestinians in their homes. We ask them to leave. We give them safe corridors and safe zones. So I think we’re doing the right thing. And let me tell you one other thing. We’re going to win this thing. Victory is within reach.”

Host Jonathan Karl asked, “Don’t you feel a moral obligation to stop what is seen as a catastrophe?”

Netanyahu said, “I think that any civilian loss, any civilian casualty, is a tragedy. And it’s a tragedy that’s been forced upon us by Hamas.”

He added, “But let me tell you something. I’d be cautious with the Hamas statistics, and I can tell you that according to these urban warfare experts and other commentators, we’ve brought down the civilian-to-terrorist casualty, the ratio down to below 1-to-1, which is considerably less than in any other theater of similar warfare. And we’re going to do more.”

