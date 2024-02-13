FNC’s Roberts to Nikki Haley: You Will Likely ‘Lose Badly’ in Home State — ‘Why Go Through with It?’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” anchor John Roberts asked Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley why continue in the race when she will likely “lose badly” in her home state of South Carolina.

Roberts asked, “Last question, just on that whole point of South Carolina, new CBS poll out, shows that Donald Trump is 35 points ahead of you. Now he’s increased his lead. And here’s a question I have. We’re just a little more than a week away from South Carolina at the moment. It looks like you’re going to go into that contest and lose badly in your home state, which would forever be a cloud over your political career. Why go through with it?”

Haley said, “So first of all, that’s what they said before New Hampshire and I got 43% of the vote. Our polls do not show that that is not what we’re saying, and we’re going to close that gap. More than that, you’re asking me about my political career. That’s the problem with politics. Donald Trump’s worried about his image. Joe Biden’s worried about his image. I’m not worried about mine. I’m worried about the future of America. I’m worried about my kids and what country they grow up in. I’m worried about your kids and what country they grow up in.”

She continued, “This isn’t personal. It’s not about me or what happens to me. This is about the fact that if we don’t see how bad this can get, it’s already bad. If we don’t become part of the solution and realize that we can change it, that’s the problem. I will say again, don’t complain about what happens in a general election if you don’t play in this primary because Donald Trump cannot win a general election.”

Haley added, “He’s already said he’s going to spend more time in court than on the campaign trail. He spent $50 million of campaign contributions towards his personal court cases. The RNC is broke. Republicans will not win if you continue down this path. The reason Donald Trump wants me to get out so badly is because he wants help paying his court fees. That is not the job of the RNC. That’s not the job of taxpayers.”

