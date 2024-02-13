Howard Dean: Biden ‘Moving’ to Israel Position ‘More to the Liking of Arab Americans’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” former DNC chair and former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean stated that while he admires President Joe Biden approaching foreign policy based on what’s best for the country, “I do think, however, that he is moving towards a position” that is “probably more to the liking of Arab Americans.”

Dean said, “I think Netanyahu has always tried to push things his way. I think relationships with the United States, particularly with the Democrats, started to slide downhill when Netanyahu addressed the Congress at the invitation of the Republicans without bothering to consult with President Obama, and there’s been bad blood ever since. Netanyahu is, in my view, sort of Trump with brains, very clever, very cunning, always interested in Netanyahu, and I think he’s pursuing these measures principally because he’s worried about his ratings, which have gone into the toilet. But he’s a less and less reliable, ally, I think.”

Host Abby Phillip then asked, “When it comes to President Biden, though, this is a critical moment for him politically. There is a lot of discontent in the Democratic base about how he’s handling this war in particular. Arab American voters are frustrated, they’re being urged to reject Biden. Do you worry that this issue could cost him the election?”

Dean responded, “Look, you have to worry about everything you do politically. One of the things I very much like about Joe Biden is he’s going to do what’s right for the United States of America. That is not a universal trait among presidents, particularly those who blow in the wind, such as the former President, Trump. So, it’s better to have somebody steady who knows foreign policy than it is [to have someone] who’s catering to whatever people are upset with. I do think, however, that he is moving towards a position which is more — probably more to the liking of Arab Americans. It’s — this is such a complicated matter. American Jews over 50 are universally very pro-Israel. Under 35, I’m a bit shocked, because I consider myself pro-Israel, but under 35, there are a lot of people, young American Jews, who are fed up with this and think that Israel is in the wrong.”

