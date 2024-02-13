Jeffries: Hur Report ‘Un-American’ Because People Just Want Truth That Biden Was Cleared, We Should Ignore the Rest

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that the report by Merrick Garland-appointed Special Counsel Robert Hur “was inappropriate, gratuitous, unconscionable, and in many ways, un-American.” Because “The American people just simply want the truth, and the truth is that President Biden did nothing wrong and was completely and totally exonerated,” and Hur’s motives weren’t pure, so any conclusions he made “separate and apart from the facts and the law, should be dismissed.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Before you go, sir, lots of concerns expressed by voters and by Special Counsel Hur about President Biden’s age, his mental faculties. What’s your response?”

Jeffries responded, “Well, the report by the Special Counsel was inappropriate, gratuitous, unconscionable, and in many ways, un-American. The American people just simply want the truth, and the truth is that President Biden did nothing wrong and was completely and totally exonerated, period, full stop. The fact that the Special Counsel decided to personally attack President Biden reveals that his motives were [im]pure and that any conclusions that he made in that report, separate and apart from the facts and the law, should be dismissed.”

