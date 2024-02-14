Dem Rep. Moore: Israel Shouldn’t Do ‘Carpet Bombing’ and We Don’t Like Their Ground Offensive

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) stated that “it’s very clear to some of us that there could be more targeting of capturing and killing active Hamas leaders and not this carpet bombing that we have seen happening” And that “We’re very concerned now that the people in Rafah absolutely have nowhere to go” as Israel prepares for a ground offensive in Rafah.

Moore said, “Well, just let me say, I think that our president has really said the quiet part out loud. A lot of us are very concerned about Israel taking our friendship and our relationship for granted and that Netanyahu continues to brag about the fact that he’s not listening to us. And it’s very clear to some of us that there could be more targeting of capturing and killing active Hamas leaders and not this carpet bombing that we have seen happening. We’re very concerned now that the people in Rafah absolutely have nowhere to go. But again, Israel is our ally, and the opportunity to provide those conditions has not emerged. It sort of will be an up-or-down vote, and I don’t think a lot of people think that having that conversation in the middle of this conflict is appropriate.”

