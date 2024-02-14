Dem Rep. Moore: Many of Us Are Worried About Israel’s Behavior and Defunding UNRWA over Oct. 7 Involvement

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) stated that President Joe Biden “has really said the quiet part out loud. A lot of us are very concerned about Israel taking our friendship and our relationship for granted” and that “Many of us are concerned about” cutting funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) over their involvement in the October 7 attacks.

Moore said, “I don’t want to characterize aid to Israel as a Democrat versus Republican issue. There very many Democrats that are concerned about funding our ally, Israel, as well as providing the aid to the Palestinians, which is part of this package as well. And so, I think that we’ll find that there may be some Democrats that won’t vote for the bill because of aid to Israel that is not conditioned, but there will be many Republicans as well that don’t want to fund Ukraine. They really don’t really see the threat to our democracy that many of us see. And so, I think that there will be whip operations on both sides. … [W]e don’t have the opportunity, which many of us would like, to provide more or less aid to one or more of the entities involved in it. Many of us are concerned about un-funding the U.N. aid to a human rights organization that serves the Palestinians. And so, — but we won’t have the opportunity to amend it.”

Later, in response to a question on whether she wants additional strings on aid to Israel, Moore stated that Biden “has really said the quiet part out loud. A lot of us are very concerned about Israel taking our friendship and our relationship for granted and that Netanyahu continues to brag about the fact that he’s not listening to us.” Even though she doesn’t believe there are many people who want to talk about conditioning aid right now.

