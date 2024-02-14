Dem Rep. Moskowitz: Trump Is ‘Setting the Stage’ for the World War III

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump was setting the stage for World War III.

Moskowitz said, “You know, look, these are both older presidents, right? They were, they both broke the record when they ran the first time. They’re both going to break the record the second time. But the difference is, Donald Trump wants to ruin the institutions in this country. He wants to destroy democracy. He wants to change what you are used to in this country. And he wants to change how the United States is viewed around the world. I mean, the idea that he wants to get back into office, and he wants to have better relationships with China and Russia, right, who are trying to destabilize the world should send literally shivers down Americans’ spine.”

He added, “You know, he talks about, you know, Joe Biden is going to start World War II, by the way that happened in the 40s, but Donald Trump, what he’s talking about dealing with Russia, if Russia would start invading Europe, that would start World War III, by the way. Donald Trump is talking about that and setting the stage. You can be sure every single world leader other than Vladimir Putin saw that and said there is no way America can have him back as president.”

