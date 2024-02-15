CNN’s Burnett: Biden Hadn’t Slept, Was ‘Distracted’ When He Spoke with Special Counsel

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” host Erin Burnett reacted to reporting from CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel about allies of President Joe Biden blaming his legal and communications team for how they handled Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation and report by stating that Biden was interviewed when “he would not have slept,” “and he would have been completely distracted.”

Burnett said, “It’s so amazing, though, what you say, Jamie, is that getting zero indictments should be a win, right? It should have been a win. It should have been a good day for the White House, and there were no charges filed. But then, we were all sitting here, 7:30 Eastern, 15 minutes, the President’s going to be coming out and speaking to reporters, no warning. And he comes out and he’s angry, extremely angry, and there’s been intense scrutiny ever since.”

She added, “[A]s you point out, my understanding is those interviews were — depositions were the eighth and the ninth of October. So, literally in the hours [after October 7]. So, he would not have slept, and one can imagine, and he would have been completely distracted. Perhaps it was a mistake to do them on those days. And we’ll see when we see, read, and hear.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett