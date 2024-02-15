Michael Cohen: Trump Will Be Convicted in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront” that his former boss would be found guilty in the Stormy Daniels case.

Anchor Erin Burnett asked, “Do you have any doubt that he will be convicted in this case, the hush money case, and Stormy Daniels.”

Cohen said, “So knowing the cases, I do this is a very simple case and I agree with the judge . This is not even a six-week case. I would say at best it would be a four-week case my understanding is that on the Trump side, they only have one witness and maybe there’s ten on the prosecution. This case could and should be over in a month with a decision.”

Burnett asked, “Do have any question about whether he’ll be convicted?”

Cohen said, “Oh, I believe based upon the information that I know and based upon not just the documentary evidence, but the corroborating testimony from so many people, I believe that he will be found guilty on all charges.”

He added, “The jury of Donald’s peers will make the determination not Alvin Bragg. It’s merely his office that brought the case. They brought the case based upon legitimate illegal actions, illegal behavior done by Donald. So it’s going to be a trial no different than if it was you, me or anybody.”

