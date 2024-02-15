Ramaswamy: ‘Trump Is on the Path to Mop the Floor with Joe Biden This Fall’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” former 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy declared former President Donald Trump was on “the path to mop the floor” with incumbent President Joe Biden in November’s election.

Ramaswamy said he believed there were those in the Democratic Party plotting to replace Biden as the party’s nominee.

“On one hand, you have a president who they say is too senile to stand trial,” Ramaswamy said of Biden. “Well, on the other hand, they say he’s perfectly fine to run the United States of America. Those two things can’t make sense at the same time. But I want to point out something, Sean, which is that we have known about Biden’s senility and mental frailties for a long time.”

“The fact that the mainstream media and even the Democratic establishment is now picking on this signals to me that they are getting ready to move him out of the way, and precisely because Donald Trump is on the path to mop the floor with Joe Biden this fall, I think he is,” he continued. “That’s why I think there’s a very good chance it’s not going to be Joe Biden.”

“So we have to be skating to where the puck is going, not just where it is, is one step ahead,” Ramaswamy added. “We can fall into the temptation of thinking the Democratic Party is as silly, stupid as Joe Biden appears to be on a given day. That’s actually not the case. They’re actually one step ahead, and I believe they are planning to replace Joe Biden quietly and I think this is just one more step in leading us there for us to be prepared to really have a much more competitive race this fall than it appears at the margin.”

