GOP Rep. Weber: Biden Said We’d Help Europe Get Off Russian LNG, Now He’s Given Putin ‘a Gift’ with Export Pause

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) discussed the House voting to reverse President Joe Biden’s pause in liquid natural gas (LNG) export approvals and noted that Biden has told European countries to avoid dependence on Russian LNG and has now undercut his own previous goals and given a “gift” to Russia.

Weber said, “[L]ook, it’s unbelievable what this President has done. And you said it, nine Democrats voted with us. They know what’s at stake here. If you think about it, last year, President Biden told the European countries they needed to get off of Russian LNG and we would supply their LNG, America would. But, guess what? It’s a campaign year now. And so, all of a sudden, he’s taken this tack to appease his radical climate base. … It’s going to hurt the Gulf Coast of Texas, jobs for people, energy independence, it seems like this President is intent on killing our energy industry.”

He added, “This is a gift to Putin and to the Iranian killers, who just killed — basically, their proxies killed three of our fine servicemembers. I cannot believe that this President is going to stay this course and that Americans aren’t paying attention.”

