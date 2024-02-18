Liz Cheney Won’t Rule Out 2024 Presidential Run

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she was not ruling out a presidential run to keep former President Donald Trump out of the White House.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You still haven’t ruled out a presidential run of your own in 2024, as far as I know. Are you still considering it, or what do you rule it out?”

Cheney said, “I haven’t made any decisions about it yet. I’m going to do whatever is necessary to defeat Donald Trump.”

Tapper said, “But if it came down to you, not running, and it’s Biden versus Trump, you would you would support Biden?”

Cheney said, “I’m not going to make any announcements or endorsements this morning, but the most important thing is to defeat Donald Trump. And I’ll do whatever, whatever it takes to do that.”

Tapper asked, “On Saturday, voters, Republicans in South Carolina have to go to the polls. They have a choice between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. I assume you would support Nikki Haley?”

Cheney said, “Yeah. I mean, again, I am not making any endorsements, but I don’t think that that’s a hard call at all.”

