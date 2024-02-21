U.S. Amb. to Ukraine: LNG Exports that Biden Paused Have Been ‘Important Part’ of Plan to Weaken Russia

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink stated that while specifically commenting on the Biden administration’s pause on approvals of new liquid natural gas (LNG) exports is outside her expertise, “we have been increasing our LNG exports for quite a while now and this is something that’s been an important part of our strategy to help to wean Europe off of Russian energy.”

Co-host Dana Perino asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:15] “So, from your perspective, from your experience at the State Department, your ambassadorial view, as a strategy, energy security is really important, would you ask the Biden administration to reverse that LNG permitting decision?”

Brink answered, “Well, I absolutely agree that energy security is important and that also Putin has been using energy as a weapon. With regard to LNG, I know we have been increasing our LNG exports for quite a while now and this is something that’s been an important part of our strategy to help to wean Europe off of Russian energy.”

Perino then cut in to say, “Right. But the President just ended all of the new permits. And so, you have countries in Europe that are now signing contracts for long-term energy security that are not with the United States because they can’t be.”

Brink responded, “Since it’s a little bit outside my area of expertise at the moment, I’ll just say that we strongly support energy independence for the countries of Europe, but also for all of us. And also, giving money, including the supplemental assistance to Ukraine, is also something that supports American jobs. It supports Patriot missiles made in Arizona, it supports artillery made in Pennsylvania, and it supports tactical vehicles made in my home state of Michigan.”

