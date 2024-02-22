Fetterman: We Might Want to Consider H.R. 2 to ‘Challenge’ GOP, We Should Ensure Border Is Secure

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) suggested that Democrats should consider that they might want to “bring H.R. 2” — the border legislation passed by House Republicans — “onto the table” “and almost kind of challenge them to let’s say, hey, here we go, are we willing to go this far? Because we do need to make sure that this border needs to be secure.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski asked, “A lot of questions for you about what the Biden campaign can do moving forward, and I think one of the big ones is, how do they approach the constant disinformation from Republicans, who, right now, [are] blaming the Biden administration for not closing the border?”

Fetterman answered, “Well, closing the border, I think the president has been very clear that he has to act about that, and I fully support that as well too. And now, the Republicans are never going to have a kind of a deal now, because they don’t want that because it’s too valuable to have it as a weapon. And I think now [it] also could be helpful to just bring H.R. 2 onto the table and almost kind of challenge them to let’s say, hey, here we go, are we willing to go this far? Because we do need to make sure that this border needs to be secure.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett