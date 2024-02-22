Khanna: No Point in Hearing from Biden’s Brother, $200K Loan ‘Speaks to This President’s Character’ as ‘Caring’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that he didn’t attend the testimony from President Joe Biden’s brother James because nothing would come of it and argued that “I don’t know if I’d ever give a $200,000 loan to my brother. It just speaks to this President’s character. He’s a family person, and you’re trying to take someone who is a human being, who’s a caring father, who’s a caring brother, and politicize that?”

Host Katy Tur asked, “Why are you not in the House right now hearing testimony from James Biden?”

Khanna responded, “Well, we know that nothing is going to come of that. The Republicans have been on a total fishing expedition. There’s not a single piece of evidence linking this to Joe Biden. Their own caucus does not want to do anything with this, and I think this is going to be the final nail in the coffin. They need to move on.”

Tur then asked, “Have you heard anything in the course of these investigations that has given you any pause?”

Khanna answered, “No, no. What’s given me pause is that you have an Oversight Committee that should be working on how we lower prices for the American people, should be working on inflation — which the Republicans keep talking about — , or the economy. But all they have been doing is taking political shots at the President. You’ve had their own witnesses say there’s not a case for impeachment. You’ve had people testify who have done business with Hunter Biden and James Biden. They’re Republican witnesses saying, President Biden was not involved in any way. And then they have this big thing that President Biden gave a loan of $200,000 to James Biden. I said, I don’t know if I’d ever give a $200,000 loan to my brother. It just speaks to this President’s character. He’s a family person, and you’re trying to take someone who is a human being, who’s a caring father, who’s a caring brother, and politicize that?”

