Clyburn: Biden Can Take Unilateral Action on Border Like Senate Bill

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) reacted to news that President Joe Biden is considering stricter executive action on the border saying that he hopes Biden “will go forward with his executive order and I would hope that executive order will stay within the four corners of this agreement that was reached on the Senate side.”

Co-host Phil Mattingly asked, “I’m interested when you look at both the collapse of the bipartisan immigration talks, driven largely by former President Trump and the Biden administration decision to start considering something that Trump did while in office, are you concerned that the pledge for a humane immigration system is giving way to kind of political necessity here?”

Clyburn responded, “Yes, I am concerned about politicizing this issue. This issue has been around a long, long, long time. I remember way back before I came to Congress, during the Reagan years, we had this problem. When I first came to Congress, I worked with Xavier Becerra…and we had an issue that we thought would resolve all of this. We sat there on the House side waiting on the Senate to send us the legislation. At the last minute, the Republicans stepped in, withdrew their support, and it collapsed. We went through the same charade just a few weeks ago. … So, they have been wanting, the Republicans, wanting to keep this immigration issue as a political issue, rather than try to solve the problem. I would hope that President Biden will go forward with his executive order and I would hope that executive order will stay within the four corners of this agreement that was reached on the Senate side. Because I think there is extensive support in the House for what the Senate came to. So, let’s hope that we can do a better thing — deal going forward.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett