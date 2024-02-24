FNC’s Cavuto to GOP Rep: ‘Republicans Are Not Leading — You Guys Look Like the Keystone Cops’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Your World,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) leveled his complaints about the Biden administration and argued his Republican colleagues should challenge President Joe Biden to set the stage for former President Donald Trump’s win in the fall. However, host Neil Cavuto was skeptical.

“Republicans are not leading,” he said. “And no offense to you, sir. I mean, you guys look like the Keystone Cops. You can’t agree on anything. And there’s — now everyone wants the speaker’s head. I don’t know where you stand on that. But to add insult to injury, then, the president comes out to say, on the border, he’s got some ideas ahead of the State of the Union address where he might take executive actions, executive orders, maybe undoing some of the ones that he signed the day he became president.”

“Now, some of your colleagues are going after him and say, you can’t do that, even though they said you have the power to do this,” Cavuto continued. “So he is going to do this. It’s confusing because he said he wasn’t going to do it. I’m just wondering, is he getting the better of you on the PR front? Not that should matter, but it seems to matter.”

“Well, of course, he’s going to head into election season and try to constrain the numbers,” Roy replied. “But it’s all going to be a fiction. What he will do is move numbers through the One app and through the abuse of parole authority at the ports of entry.”

