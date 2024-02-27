CNN’s Pazmino: D.A. Refusing to Extradite Suspect over Concerns with How Bragg Prosecutes Is Politics over Due Process

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” CNN National Correspondent Gloria Pazmino stated that Maricopa County, AZ County Attorney Rachel Mitchell’s (R) refusal to extradite Raad Almansoori, a suspect in a killing in New York who is also accused of multiple stabbings in Arizona, due to her concerns with how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) handles cases is an example of “how the political conversation has sometimes dominated what should happen during what’s essentially the right to due process,” and is Mitchell taking “a political position saying that the D.A. here in Manhattan isn’t going to properly prosecute the case that this man is accused in.”

During a discussion of sanctuary city policies, Pazmino stated, “[W]e’ve had these high-profile cases, and we’ve seen how the political conversation has sometimes dominated what should happen during what’s essentially the right to due process, right? In the case of Arizona, the D.A. there has sort of taken a political position saying that the D.A. here in Manhattan isn’t going to properly prosecute the case that this man is accused in.”

She continued, “One thing to remember here, Jake, is that these crimes that you just mentioned, if these people were to be convicted of those offenses, the likeliest outcome is that they…would be deported at the ending of their process. And that’s what the whole argument is around, the right to due process and whether or not people are going to get it in the front end of allegedly committing a crime or not, if they’ll just be turned over to ICE and likely deported without that right to due process.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett