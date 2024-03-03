Mullin: Trump Should ‘Stay Out of Race’ to Succeed McConnell

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump should not endorse anyone in the leadership race to succeed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Three potential frontrunners are Sens. John Thune (R-SD), John Cornyn (R-TX) and John Barrasso (R-WY).

On Thune, Mullin said, “I’ve seen his leadership skills move around even when, when Mitch was unable to be at the Capitol because of some illnesses. I saw him step up in a very effective manner. And what I look for in any position that needs to be in leadership position is someone that can lead in very dangerous and critical times, and that’s what I saw John Thune do.”

He continued, “President Trump and I had a really good conversation last week. My advice to President Trump —which, you know, President Trump’s his own man, he’s going to make it his decision, and he does a good job in that — is to kind of stay out of the race because it’s a lose-lose situation.”

Mullin added, “He needs to work for, with whatever leader is there, and let me tell you, whatever leader’s there understands that they’re going to have to work with President Trump too. So it’s it’s really not in his best interest to lean in the race at this point. However, if he chooses to do it, it will make a difference.”

