Axelrod: Messaging About Democracy Is for Those with ‘Privilege’ to Not Worry About Inflation

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser David Axelrod stated that while he thinks President Joe Biden is doing a good job as President and that he’s concerned about the democracy issue in the 2024 election, people who are “are people who aren’t concerned about what they paid for their groceries that are on the kitchen table,” and that “if you don’t have the privilege not to” avoid “living with the concerns about inflation and sort of the day-to-day concerns of life,” “you’re probably not talking about that.”

Axelrod said, “I feel desperately concerned about this issue…I think Trump 2.0 will be the delta variant of democracy. I think he’ll be that much more difficult to contain. All of that said, I think that the people who are sitting around their kitchen table talking about this are people who aren’t concerned about what they paid for their groceries that are on the kitchen table, that if you’re living with the concerns about inflation and sort of the day-to-day concerns of life, if you’re — if you don’t have the privilege not to, then you’re probably not talking about that. And so, I think he should continue to talk about this issue. I think it’s an important issue, but he has to talk about other things as well.”

