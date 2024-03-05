Brit Hume: Biden Is ‘Palpably Senile and the Country Sees It’

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that he believed voters can see President Joe Biden is “senile.”

Anchor Bret Baier said, “You wonder how the State of the Union is going to set up on the issue of Israel, for example.”

Hume said, “Exactly right. He came out strong and basically stuck to his guns in terms of continuing the shipments to help Israel and so on. Rhetorically, he has moved away from Israel.”

Baier said, “Last thing just going back to tonight if you thought back a year ago, even six months ago that we would be here looking at the poll numbers we are looking at Independents trending toward President Trump on a number of issues. Would you have believed that?”

Hume said, “I have always thought the age and acuity issue was a ticking time bomb. I was saying when it was not at all fashionable to say it that he was senile.”

He added, “Now I think he is palpably senile and the country sees it. And one of his challenges on Thursday night, bret, would be whether he can assuage the concerns of those even within his own party, who think and say that he is too old for the job.”

