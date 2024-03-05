Dem Rep. Sherman: Biden Doesn’t Need to Act on Border, Blaming Trump Is ‘All You Need’

On NewsNation’s Super Tuesday, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) responded to a question on whether President Joe Biden needs to take executive action on the border to reclaim the issue by stating that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump tanking the Senate border bill is “all you need to say.”

Co-host Leland Vittert asked, “I know you are going to tell me that President Biden can blame Republicans for not passing the Senate bill, on and on and on. Does Joe Biden need to announce on Thursday some executive orders on immigration to try and reclaim this issue?”

Sherman responded, “Frankly, I think when Trump announces that he wants to make America worse, he wants to make this problem worse, and that is the reason that he opposed the compromise bill that came out of the Senate, I think that’s all you need to say. To think that any political party would say we want to make a problem worse so that we can blame the other side, that says the quiet part out loud. Nobody wants to vote for the candidate that’s trying to make the country worse for political reasons.”

He added, “I think that Biden wins this issue, not as a ‘border issue,’ but in the sense of, we want to elect a President who cares about America and wants to make America better, rather than one who’s just in it for himself. So, I think we’re in good shape.”

