NBC’s Vitali: ‘Jubilant’ Haley Campaign ‘Dancing on the Deck of the Titanic’

NBC News correspondent Ali Vitali said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Decision 2024” that Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign was “jubilant” like they are “dancing on the deck of the Titanic.

Vitali said, “In terms of the new reporting we have, and I’m right outside her campaign headquarters, I’m told by a campaign source that the mood inside – and this might surprise you – is jubilant, and throughout the day, I have heard the phrase ‘happy warrior’ from all of these folks that are either getting out the vote for Nikki Haley in these waning hours of Super Tuesday or who are hunkered down after traveling to over seven or eight states in just as many days these last week-and-a-half. They say they’re playing music, a lot of this music has a certain female tint to it, things like,

She continued, “I think the thing that’s important is she has long said she will stay in this race for as long as she’s competitive. Very vague word there, but it’s also hard to define if you have or haven’t been competitive, as these results roll in, if you’re not doing anything that’s going to be televised, if you’re not going to be giving remarks to tell your view of how these results shook out.”

Vitali added, “Really, the idea that the mood is jubilant here, it almost gives the sense of like dancing on the deck of the Titanic almost.”

