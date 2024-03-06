Rachel Maddow: ‘Irresponsible to Broadcast’ Trump’s Victory Speech

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow said Tuesday on “Decision 2024” that it was “irresponsible to broadcast” former President Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday victory speech.

After cutting away from the speech, Maddow said, “Yeah, ok. You know, it is, ok. I will say that it is a decision that we revisit constantly in terms of the balance between allowing somebody to knowingly lie on your air about things they’ve lied about before and you can predict they are going to lie about. And so, therefore, it is irresponsible to allow them to do that. It’s a balance between knowing that that’s irresponsible to broadcast and also knowing that as the de facto – soon to be de facto nominee of the Republican Party – this is not only the man who is likely to be the Republican candidate for president, but this is the way he’s running.”

Co-host Stephanie Ruhle said, “Well, here’s how we balance it. Why don’t we fact-check the hell out of him?”

Maddow said, “Yes, and we do that after the fact and that is the best remedy that we’ve got. It does not fix the fact that we broadcast it, honestly.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN