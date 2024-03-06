Sanders: Many Don’t Understand Trump ‘Will Be a Disaster,’ He’ll ‘Increase Oil Production’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Late Show,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that he worries that people don’t understand how bad a Trump presidency will be, and one example is that Trump “will work with the fossil fuel industry to increase oil production,” and that will say “that the fight against climate change has basically been lost.”

Sanders said, “[W]hat I am concerned about is I think that many people don’t understand what a Trump presidency will look like, and it will be a disaster, not only for our country, but I think for the world. And if you…look at the issues, and I don’t want to rattle them all off, but take something like climate change, every sane person on this earth understands that the world is getting warmer. Right now, in Texas, there’s a terrible forest fire, the worst they’ve ever had. We’ve seen fires all over the world, heat waves, storms, unprecedented. Truth is, Trump doesn’t even believe in the concept of climate change, will work with the fossil fuel industry to increase oil production, etc. And that will send a signal all over the world that the fight against climate change has basically been lost. And I wonder what kind of planet our kids and grandchildren will inherit.”

