Coons: ‘Joe Biden Will Talk About How He Successfully Brought Us Together’

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said to expect President Joe Biden to lay out his accomplishment while in office during Thursday’s State of the Union address.

Among those, according to the Delaware Democrat, was how Biden “brought us together.”

“Even when you talk about Israel support, even within his party, your party, and that even with the success he’s had in the economy, you’re quite right, a good many of economic numbers are turning around, very few giving him credit for it,” FNC host Neil Cavuto said. “What do you think?”

“Well look, back to the story of Michigan, when you get a chance to talk with folks and say that new Corning plant that just opened with 1,100 jobs, that new work that’s going on in downtown Detroit, where they have the lowest unemployment in 50 years, that happened because of the bipartisan bills that President Biden signed into law,” Coons replied. “He signed into law the biggest support for our veterans in history, the most important gun safety bipartisan bill in our history, the biggest investment in community mental health.”

“But, Neil, to your point, lots of Americans don’t connect those positive steps forward in their lives with action by Congress and the president,” he continued. “That’s what the campaign is for. So, for the months that come ahead, I expect Donald Trump will keep talking about grievance, trying to relitigate the 2020 election, trying to kick the pro-Nikki Haley voters out of the party and say he doesn’t want them. And Joe Biden will talk about how he successfully brought us together, laid the groundwork for a great recovery.”

