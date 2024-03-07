Pelosi: Trump’s SOTU Were Offensive ‘Because It Is Not a Political Rally’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday on CNN’s coverage of the State of the Union address that she was offended by former President Donald Trump’s addresses because they were political.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “So I have to say this was this may have been the highest stakes speech of President Biden’s long career in politics. It may have been the highest stakes State of the Union Address that I’ve ever seen. Do you think he met the moment?”

Pelosi said, “Oh, I think he did definitely . He actually, I should quote him and just say, maybe I should go home right now because I think what he did was spectacular. He did it with vigor. He did it with vision, with patriotism. And I think it was one of the finest State of the Union Addresses I have seen. And I’ve seen many.”

Tapper said, “So obviously a lot of Republicans are critical of it. One of the things that they’re criticizing it for is for being political. And it was a very political State of the Union address.”

Pelosi said, “Well, it had some political aspects to it, mostly generated by the audience saying four more years, but the perhaps amnesia has set in on the disgraceful speech that Donald Trump gave to the chamber.”

Tapper asked, “The one you ripped up?”

Pelosi said, “Well, there were so many disgraceful ones. I’m getting them. But this is the one where he gave a presidential medal to somebody who was…”

Tapper asked, “Oh, Rush Limbaugh.”

Pelosi said, “Yeah. All that stuff and all he talked about was the election, the rest. And as speaker, I was offended because it is not a political rally. And by the way, he had what the convention at the White House, right. So, okay, let’s get to what’s important to America’s working families instead of some of this.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN