Dem Chicago Alderman: Sanctuary Cities See Migrant Surge as ‘Cash Cow’ to Get Money from Feds

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Live,” Chicago Alderman and Democratic U.S. House candidate Raymond Lopez stated that large cities, including sanctuary cities like Chicago, view the migrant crisis as “the next cash cow, to be perfectly honest, the way they saw COVID. They’re not trying to get any kind of resolution to the border crisis.”

Lopez said that there is “a repeat situation throughout the City of Chicago where we’ve seen these organized junior gangs of the Venezuelan migrant asylum seekers targeting people out of desperation or from the lack of resources or from just their past lives in Venezuela. And the City of Chicago seems to be totally unprepared to address this and unwilling to arrest anyone because of our welcoming city laws that [say] that we’re not going to do anything to these individuals who commit such violent crimes as this.”

Later, he added, “The big cities are looking at this like the next cash cow, to be perfectly honest, the way they saw COVID. They’re not trying to get any kind of resolution to the border crisis. They just want an infusion of money so that they can prop their governments up to handle this and to continue this…taking care of individuals who don’t necessarily belong here.”

