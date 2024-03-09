Biden: SCOTUS Said Women Can Vote to Change Abortion Law, I Found Idea ‘That They Don’t Think They Can’ ‘Insulting’

During an interview with MSNBC on Saturday aired on “The Saturday Show,” President Joe Biden said that he doesn’t view the Supreme Court as a political body, but thinks the ruling in the Dobbs decision was incorrect. Biden also stated, “they used a phrase that women can vote and they can change it if they want to. I found that somewhat insulting, the idea that they don’t think they can. Women are speaking out.”

Host Jonathan Capehart asked, “I was struck by your direct comments to the Supreme Court, who were arrayed right there in front of you. Am I right in thinking that you view the Roberts court as a political body and the conservative majority as politicians instead of jurists?”

Biden answered, “No. Look, I think they made a wrong decision, I think they read the Constitution wrong, and I think they made a mistake, and I was being blunt. And part of [what] they said, remember, what they said was, it’s up to the states to decide. That’s really what was said, it’s no longer a constitutionally guaranteed principle. And they used a phrase that women can vote and they can change it if they want to. I found that somewhat insulting, the idea that they don’t think they can. Women are speaking out. They spoke out in 2022, they spoke out in 2024. This is what’s going to happen, and I was just making clear, women speak up, this is going to change, and if you give me a Congress that’s Democrat, we’re going to change it back to Roe v. Wade.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett