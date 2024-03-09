Biden: There Are ‘Red Lines’ on Israel, But Not Where I’ll ‘Cut Off All Weapons’

During an interview with MSNBC on Saturday aired on “The Saturday Show,” President Joe Biden said that while he doesn’t have a red line with Israel where he’s “going to cut off all weapons” but there are red lines and “you cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians dead” as a result of pursuing Hamas.

Host Jonathan Capehart asked, “What is your red line with Prime Minister Netanyahu? Do you have a red line? For instance, would invasion of Rafah, which you have urged him not to do, would that be a red line?”

Biden answered, “I’m never going to leave Israel. The defense of Israel is still critical. So, there’s no red line, I’m going to cut off all weapons so they don’t have the Iron Dome to protect them, they don’t have –. But, there [are] red lines that if he crosses and they continue — you cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians dead as a consequence of going after [Hamas]. There [are] other ways to deal, to get to, to deal with the trauma caused by Hamas. And it’s like I — well, look, the first time I went over, I sat with him and I sat with the War Cabinet, and I said, look, don’t make the mistake America made. America made a mistake, we went after Bin Laden until we got him, but we shouldn’t have gone into Ukraine — I mean, excuse me, we shouldn’t have gotten into the whole thing in Iraq and Afghanistan. It wasn’t necessary, and it has caused more problems than it erased, than it’s — than it cured.”

