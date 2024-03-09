Buttigieg: Biden Will Continue to Fight Deficit by Raising Taxes

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that there is more work to be done on deficit reduction, President Joe Biden will continue to work on reducing the deficit, and that’s why the President has put out a proposal to raise taxes.

After Buttigieg [relevant exchange begins around 2:20] said that Biden will “continue down the path of deficit reduction that he has achieved in his presidency,” host Neil Cavuto said, “We have more debt than we did when he assumed office. Debt has grown under this President. By the way, it’s grown under the last one, the before him, and the one before him. So, no one’s making real progress here.”

Buttigieg responded, “Right. Well, but again, more meaningful deficit reduction than we’ve seen in quite a while. Yeah, you’re right, more work to be done, which is why he put out — look, you’re never supposed to even use the t-word, tax, in an address. But he pointed out a way to do it that would not touch anybody making less than $400,000 a year, which is something that most Americans, if not most members of Congress, support.”

