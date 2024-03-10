Britt: ‘Human Trafficking Has Gone Up Under President Biden’

Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that “human trafficking has gone up” under President Joe Biden.

Britt said, “Look, I very specifically said this is what President Biden did during his first 100 days. Minutes after coming into office, he stopped all deportations. He halted construction of the border wall. And he said I am going to give amnesty to millions, those types of things. Act as a magnet to have more and more people here. I then said in his first 100 days, he had 94 executive actions. And those executive actions didn’t just, create the crisis. They invited it.”

She continued, “I then contrasted it with my first 100 days. Shannon, I went to the border three times in my first 100 days in office, and when I was there, I asked for the real, unvarnished truth. I wanted to sit down. I asked the Border Patrol agents. I asked the people there. I asked the victims, previous victims of drug cartels, tell me what it’s like. Tell me what we need to do. Tell me what we need to know.”

Britt added, “The truth is, and the media knows that they’re not covering it, that human trafficking has gone up under President Biden,” she continued. “If you look back under 2018, it was a $500 million industry, human trafficking by the drug cartels. It is now a $13 billion industry. Shannon, the drug cartels are winning under this. This is a story of what is happening now.”

