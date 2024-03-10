Schiff: I Hope Intelligence Community Will ‘Dumb Down’ Trump’s Briefings

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he hopes the intelligence community will “dumb down” former President Donald Trump’s briefings once he has the nomination.

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about this development. This weekend, U.S. intelligence officials are planning to provide briefings for Donald Trump. One will see if he officially secures the nomination despite the fact that he’s facing 40 felony charges for his handling of classified documents as the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee. Do you think it’s appropriate for him to receive intelligence briefings,

Schiff said, “Well, then that is the practice but we never had a situation where one of the candidates for president has been so criminally negligent when it comes to handling if not worse when it comes to handling classified information. So I have to hope, knowing the intelligence community as i do that they will dumb down the briefing for Donald Trump. That is they will give him no more information than absolutely necessary, nothing that would reveal sources or methods because we can’t trust that he will do the right thing with information. He’s been so reckless. So yes, it does concern me. It is part of a long tradition they will be wary of what they share with him and they should.”

