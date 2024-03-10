Warnock: ‘Donald Trump Is Not Worthy of the Office that He Seeks’

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump was “not worthy of the office that he seeks.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Before we go on, I know you’re about to go preach. You are one of only two ordained ministers in the United States Senate. The other way, incidentally, is my next guest, Senator Lankford of Oklahoma. I wonder what you make of Donald Trump’s deep support among white conservative Evangelical Christians. Does it surprise you at all?”

Warnock said, “What I think Donald Trump is focused on himself. And I think that as a Christian, you know, I’m a Matthew 25 Christian where Jesus said I was hungry and you fed me. I was sick and you attended to me and so that’s why I think it’s important that we expand Medicaid and Georgia, that we deal with the fact that there are seniors who are having to choose between prescription drugs and buying groceries that’s my north star. That’s what informs my faith and my politics and I think that the binder that there is a clear choice in the days ahead as we move through this election Donald Trump is not worthy of the office that he seeks.”

